TS Galaxy’s DStv Premiership battle for survival down to wire
TS Galaxy have left it until the last game of the season to save their DStv Premiership status after playing to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants at the weekend.
The result means the Rockets have to beat Chippa United in their final fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (3pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.