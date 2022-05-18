TS Galaxy’s DStv Premiership battle for survival down to wire

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



TS Galaxy have left it until the last game of the season to save their DStv Premiership status after playing to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants at the weekend.



The result means the Rockets have to beat Chippa United in their final fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday (3pm)...