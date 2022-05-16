Safa elections: Turmoil as Mkhangelwa re-elected Safa-NMB president

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Simphiwe Mkhangelwa has been re-elected as the Safa-Nelson Mandela Bay region president.



Mkhangelwa, who will hold office for a second term, was voted in at the Safa-NMB congress on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...