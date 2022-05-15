Quadruple? Ask me tomorrow, says Liverpool’s Klopp

Liverpool are three points behind Manchester City with an inferior goal difference and both clubs have two games left to play in the 2021-22 English domestic campaign. City are away at West Ham United on Sunday when victory would put them six points ahead and requiring only a draw on the final day of the season to retain the title.

Liverpool will also contest the Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Klopp said he expected he would have to make changes to his side when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday after being taken to extra time by Chelsea. He said he would check in on Sunday regarding the fitness of forward Mohamed Salah and of defender Virgil van Dijk, both of whom were substituted on Saturday, but he did not think they were facing worrying injuries.

“I think they both will be fine,” he said.