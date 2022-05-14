Chiefs found guilty of fielding ineligible players

Kaizer Chiefs have been found guilty of fielding ineligible players in their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Chiefs named their DStv Diski Challenge players Aden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala on their team sheet for the Premiership clash that they won 2-0 at FNB Stadium on December 12.

McCarthy and Shabalala were unused substitutes in the clash, however naming a player who is not registered for the league in your squad is against the rules.

Chiefs have been fined R200,000, of which 50% is suspended for 12 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period.

The match was played around the same time that Amakhosi had a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena and when they applied for matches to be postponed, their request was rejected by the PSL.