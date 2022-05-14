Chiefs found guilty of fielding ineligible players
Kaizer Chiefs have been found guilty of fielding ineligible players in their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Chiefs named their DStv Diski Challenge players Aden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala on their team sheet for the Premiership clash that they won 2-0 at FNB Stadium on December 12.
McCarthy and Shabalala were unused substitutes in the clash, however naming a player who is not registered for the league in your squad is against the rules.
Chiefs have been fined R200,000, of which 50% is suspended for 12 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period.
The match was played around the same time that Amakhosi had a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena and when they applied for matches to be postponed, their request was rejected by the PSL.
The league prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed the outcome of the disciplinary committee on Friday.
“Kaizer Chiefs pleaded guilty, and they were subsequently convicted as such,” Majavu said.
The prosecutor revealed Amakhosi's sanction which is a monetary fine and the club will also pay for the costs of the two sessions.
“Having listened to the submission made by the prosecutor on behalf of the league as well as the legal representatives on behalf of Chiefs and the two respondents, the PSL DC ruled that Chiefs will be fined a monetary amount of R200,000, 50% percent of which is suspended for 12 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period,” Majavu said.
“They have to pay R100,000. With regards to the second and third respondents, the players were both fined a monetary amount of R10,000 which was wholly suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence.”
