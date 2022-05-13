Chippa want more than one point against Swallows

Chilli Boys out to make doubly sure they secure top-flight soccer status

Chippa United will be looking for more than just a point in their DStv Premiership fixture against relegation threatened Moroka Swallows on Saturday, at Dobsonville Stadium (3pm).



With only two matches remaining, a draw for the Gqeberha side this weekend will see them maintain their position in the top flight of SA soccer...