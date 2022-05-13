Chippa want more than one point against Swallows
Chilli Boys out to make doubly sure they secure top-flight soccer status
Chippa United will be looking for more than just a point in their DStv Premiership fixture against relegation threatened Moroka Swallows on Saturday, at Dobsonville Stadium (3pm).
With only two matches remaining, a draw for the Gqeberha side this weekend will see them maintain their position in the top flight of SA soccer...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.