Who can Kaizer Chiefs bring in to rebuild the ailing giant?

At the end of what has been another hugely disappointing DStv Premiership campaign next weekend, Kaizer Chiefs will find themselves at the crossroads.

Chairperson Kaizer Motaung and his advisers — marketing director Jessica Motaung, football manager Bobby Motaung, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, technical head Molefi Ntseki, and co-caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard — will be confronted with decisions that will have far-reaching consequences.

High on the agenda will be on how to clear the dead wood in the squad that has contributed to the club’s failure to lay their hands on a major trophy in seven seasons while bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled the roost.

Zwane said after the loss to Cape Town City recently that some of the players are not good enough to play for the club and they have to find the right players who will take the club back to where it belongs.

With a big clear out expected at the end of the season, TimesLIVE take a look at a number of players that Chiefs may lure to Naturena to start the rebuilding process.

Goalkeeping

In the goalkeeping department, Chiefs have enough stock with Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen all competing for starting places.