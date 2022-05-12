Mkhangelwa, Nkuhlu square up for Safa NMB presidency battle

Candidates lay out their plans for the body if elected during regional congress on Sunday

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The race for the Safa NMB hot seat reaches its climax this weekend when Sabelo Nkuhlu and Simphiwe Mkhangelwa go head-to head for the presidency of the body.



The regional congress will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday...