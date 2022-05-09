Orlando Pirates have foot in Confed final after beating Ahli in Benghazi

Orlando Pirates have a foot in the Caf Confederation Cup final after a polished 2-0 victory in the opening, away leg of their semifinal against Al Ahli Tripoli on Sunday evening.

Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said he wanted at least an away goal in the first leg at Benghazi's Martyrs of February Stadium to take to this coming Sunday's second half of the tie at Orlando Stadium.

He got two, and did not have to wait long for them, Innocent Maela's strike in the eighth minute and Goodman Mosele's in the 29th seeing the Buccaneers in the driving seat after they hit a solid rhythm on the closed-ground venue's artificial surface.

In the earlier semifinal first leg TP Mazembe could only manage a 1-0 advantage from their home match in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo against Morocco’s RSB Berkane.

Pirates are seeking to go better than their two continental final defeats of the last decade — against Egypt's Al Ahly in the 2013 Caf Champions League and to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the 2015 Confed Cup.