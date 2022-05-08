Brighton hit lacklustre Manchester United for four

Brighton & Hove Albion trounced Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, as Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a fifth straight away defeat with another woeful defensive display.

Moises Caicedo netted his first goal in a Brighton shirt in the 15th minute when he took advantage of the ball ricocheting off Alex Telles to tuck a low drive inside the post from outside of the box.

Marc Cucurella made it 2-0 after the break, firing into the roof of the net from close range.

Pascal Gross then steered a shot past David de Gea before Leandro Trossard added the fourth when Diogo Dalot’s clearance bounced off his chest and into the United goal.