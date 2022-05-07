Chippa fighting for three points against relegation-threatened Baroka

Win could be major boost for their survival hopes

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United will have to use what little fighting spirit they have left as the Dstv Premiership season draws to an end, in their battle for three crucial points against relegation-threatened Baroka FC on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).



The Gqeberha-based side failed to secure a win against Cape Town City, settling for a point in their goalless draw on Wednesday...