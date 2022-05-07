Chippa fighting for three points against relegation-threatened Baroka
Win could be major boost for their survival hopes
Chippa United will have to use what little fighting spirit they have left as the Dstv Premiership season draws to an end, in their battle for three crucial points against relegation-threatened Baroka FC on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).
The Gqeberha-based side failed to secure a win against Cape Town City, settling for a point in their goalless draw on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.