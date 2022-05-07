×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa fighting for three points against relegation-threatened Baroka

Win could be major boost for their survival hopes

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
07 May 2022

Chippa United will have to use what little fighting spirit they have left as the Dstv Premiership season draws to an end, in their battle for three crucial points against relegation-threatened Baroka FC on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

The Gqeberha-based side failed to secure a win against Cape Town City, settling for a point in their goalless draw on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read