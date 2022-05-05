Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter

They are two different characters, but Kaizer Chiefs are used to caretaker coach Arthur Zwane so have not had too much of a transition to make in the weeks since he took over from sacked head coach Stuart Baxter, says midfield star Keagan Dolly.

Chiefs struggled in their first few games under co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, losing three before they finally notched a win — 1-0 in their DStv Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Former Montpellier player Dolly scored the winner in that game, which fourth-place Amakhosi hope will give them greater confidence to take into their clash against already-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB on Sunday (5.30pm).