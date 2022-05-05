‘I won’t stoop so low’ — Swallows boss Lesufi hits back at ex-coach Truter

Swallows FC lifetime president and Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has hit back at former coach Brendan Truter who accused Dube Birds supporters of threatening his family and the club of not paying him his settlement fee.

Lesufi said Swallows’ focus is on their bigger relegation battle.

The unhappy Truter, who is now on the books of AmaZulu, was speaking after Usuthu defeated Swallows 1-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Of course, the way I left Swallows wasn’t too nice. What the public knows is what happened on my exit from the club — my family was threatened, supporters came to my house, supporters came to training,” said Truter as he fired a salvo after the match.

“They basically forced me out the door, wanting me to resign but of course to resign means there’s no settlement, no payout or anything like that.

“I had to stand brave and protect my family at that moment. Of course, there was a buyout clause in my contract that Swallows also held at that moment, so I couldn’t leave out of my free will and, basically, I was threatened.