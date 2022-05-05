Chippa share spoils with CT City

Chilli Boys grab point after failing to halt Citizens’ unbeaten run

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United were forced to settle for a point when their DStv Premiership game against Cape Town City ended in a goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening.



The Gqeberha side were out to end the Citizens’ 10-match unbeaten run in the premiership but failed to do so. ..