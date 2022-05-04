‘I feel sorry for Jomo’: Chiefs coach saddened by Cosmos’s relegation

A protégé of Sono, Arthur Zwane suggests it might be time for the Black Prince to hand over the reins at the club

Premium Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter



Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane says Jomo Cosmos’s demise as a professional outfit must serve as a stark lesson to other clubs that there are no shortcuts in the modern game.



One of the most iconic clubs in SA, Cosmos were relegated from the GladAfrica Championship with two games remaining in their season, after 1-1 draw with TS Sporting in Tsakane on Saturday...