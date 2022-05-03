×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa going all out against City, says Lentjies

Win over Cape Town side vital to avoid relegation playoffs

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 03 May 2022

Chippa United will not park the bus against Cape Town City when the sides meet in the DStv Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (5pm), caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies said.

The Gqeberha side were forced to play defensive football in their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates in their previous league fixture...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...

Most Read