Chippa going all out against City, says Lentjies

Win over Cape Town side vital to avoid relegation playoffs

Premium By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Chippa United will not park the bus against Cape Town City when the sides meet in the DStv Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (5pm), caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies said.



The Gqeberha side were forced to play defensive football in their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates in their previous league fixture...