Chippa to batten down the hatches in Pirates’ den
Chippa United will tighten their defence when they play Orlando Pirates in their next DStv Premiership fixture at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (5pm), defender Roscoe Petersen said.
Pirates booked themselves a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, when they beat Tanzanian side Simba 4-3 on penalties after the match ended at 1-1 on aggregate over the two legs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.