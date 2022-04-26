Chippa to batten down the hatches in Pirates’ den

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United will tighten their defence when they play Orlando Pirates in their next DStv Premiership fixture at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (5pm), defender Roscoe Petersen said.



Pirates booked themselves a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, when they beat Tanzanian side Simba 4-3 on penalties after the match ended at 1-1 on aggregate over the two legs...