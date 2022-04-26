Chippa target hit-and-run against dangerous Pirates

Chilli Boys have tails up after scoring valuable points in last outing, Lentjies says

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Kurt Lentjies expects a testing encounter against Orlando Pirates but the Chippa United caretaker coach believes his team will have a skip in their step when the sides meet in their DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (5pm).



Chippa climbed to 12th position on the log, and have a five-point cushion above the relegation zone thanks to a victory in their last fixture against Stellenbosch that came via a Sammy Seabi strike at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London...