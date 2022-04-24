Naive Sundowns eliminated from the Champions League by Petro in VAR dominated match at FNB

The stench of disappointment was palpable all over FNB Stadium.

For the fourth time in five attempts, the Brazilians have spectacularly failed to reach the semifinal stage of the Caf Champions League and this mental block is becoming a complex.

In front of about 40,000 supporters who were expecting a favourable result, the former champions were held to a 1-1 draw by an enterprising Petro Atletico in this match that was dominated by Ethiopian referee Bamlak Weyesa and the VAR.

Angolan side Petro goes through 3-2 on aggregate.

Since they won the tournament in 2016, Sundowns have only made it to the semifinal stage once during the 2018/19 campaign where they were eliminated by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

They came into this match with their backs against the wall after they lost the first leg in Luanda last weekend 2-1 where the VAR also stole the limelight with Neo Maema’s late goal overruled.

In this match, Weyesa awarded Sundowns a controversial penalty on the stroke of halftime after consulting the VAR but Themba Zwane was denied the upright.

There was more VAR drama in the second half after Weyesa ruled against Petro’s goal after consulting with the VAR for a push on Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

More drama arrived after the hour mark when Weyesa once again had to consult the monitor and he awarded Petro a penalty that was converted by their inspirational captain Tiago Azulão.

This means that Sundowns’ chances of the quadruple have evaporated and they will turn their attention to wrapping up the DStv Premiership and winning the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

Sundowns had an opportunity to open the scoring after eight minutes but Peter Shalulile blasted the ball over the cross bar after he received the ball from Zwane.

For the game’s first real chance, Petro lost the ball on the edge of the penalty box with Zwane gaining possession before passing the ball to Shalulile who could not find the target.

The early opportunity charged Sundowns into more action as they continued to attack Petro with Shalulile and Zwane from the middle and Lebogang Maboe and Neo Maema from the wings.

Though Sundowns enjoyed more possession during the early exchanges, Petro had their attacking moments with Jaredi Teixeira, Tiago Azulão and Adriano Yano threatening Rushine de Reuck and Brian Onyango.

In one of their attacks, Petro attacking midfielder Teixeira tried to be clever inside the Sundowns box but he was cautioned by Weyesa for diving.

In most of their attacks, Sundowns could not open up the defensive wall of Petro comprising at least six players that indicated they came to SA to defend their first leg lead.

There was drama just before the halftime break when referee Weyesa consulted the monitor after Zwane looked like he was brought down inside the box by Joachim Balanga.

To the delight of about 40,000 Sundowns fans who descended on this imposing venue, Weyesa pointed to the spot and Zwane showed nerves of steel to stand up and take it but was denied by the upright.

Sundowns opened the scoring four minutes after the restart through an unlikely source in the form of defender Onyango who found the back of the net after Petro goalkeeper Wellington Gomes parried Lakay’s free kick on to his path.

There was more VAR drama when Weyesa was urged by Sundowns players protesting that Balanga impeded Onyango for the equaliser.

Petro finally pulled one through their Azulão who converted from the penalty spot after 63 minutes after Weyesa changed his decision following protests from visiting players.

To get back in the game, Sundowns coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made adjustments with Pavol Šafranko, Lesedi Kapinga and Gaston Sirino coming in for Zwane, Bradley Ralani and Maema respectively.

Unfortunately for Sundowns, the changes could not influence this match in their favour.

Mamelodi Sundowns (0) 1

Petro Atletico (0) 1

Scorers: Sundowns — Brian Onyango (48m)

Petro — Tiago Azulão (63m, pen)

Petro win 3-2 on aggregate

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.