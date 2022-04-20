United 'made our life easier', says goal hero Salah

Liverpool's two-goal hero Mohamed Salah said Manchester United made it easier for them in Tuesday's 4-0 victory at Anfield.

The home side were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes and United never even hinted at mounting any kind of comeback.

“They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back, they always try to give us the ball in a one against one situation so it makes our life much easier,” said Egyptian Salah.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and Salah noted his side's defensive record as well as their prolific scoring.

“When we defend we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there, so they make our life easier,” said Salah.

“We just want to score one goal and once we get the first, go for the second, once we get the second go for the third. It was a top performance from us here and away also. Hopefully carry on like this,” he added.

United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was clear that the performance was well below the standard expected by the club's supporters.

“The fans don't deserve us to play this way. They deserve more from us. The way they stay and applaud us, they deserve more. We have to raise our level higher,” said Fernandes, who rejected the idea that the players were not trying.

“I think everyone runs. I think there is effort from everyone. I don't think someone does not give 100%. We have to do it for ourselves, the clubs, the fans and everyone,” he said.

“We have to say things but that is kept in the dressing room. Now it is over we have to think of the next game.”

The Portugal playmaker said the difference between the two teams was evident.

“Liverpool is ready for the title. We are not. I don't need to be here saying about the difference of the level. We have to look at ourselves, from top to bottom and understand what is going wrong,” he said.

“We are competing until the end. Nobody can put down and think it is over. We have something to fight for,” he said.

Meanwhile, Klopp said the show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo was the “moment of the game”, as both sets of fans stood for a minute of applause after the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last year they were expecting twins but said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.

The Portuguese forward, who did not play on Tuesday, was given a standing ovation by fans in the seventh minute, with Liverpool supporters singing, “You'll Never Walk Alone” while their United counterparts applauded.

Both sets of players walked onto the pitch wearing black armbands.

“Pretty sure if you ask anybody about it, my moment of the game, even when it was very important and a great result, was the seventh minute when our people showed pure class,” Klopp told reporters.

“The whole stadium together showed pure class, in a moment where we obviously, everybody knew since yesterday, since I heard first time about it, so many things they are much more important in life than football.

“Obviously, we really feel for Cristiano and his family.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker also praised the gesture.

“Lovely, moving and heartfelt round of applause for @Cristiano,” Lineker wrote on Twitter. “Well done @LFC.” — Reuters