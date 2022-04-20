Kaizer Chiefs reveal dates for fixtures missed because of Covid-19

Kaizer Chiefs say the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced dates for the two DStv Premiership matches — against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows — being contested in court with the league.

Chiefs said on Tuesday evening that the club had received correspondence from the PSL saying the game against Arrows would be played in Durban on April 27 and the match against City at FNB Stadium on April 30.

That means the matches will be played before the start of the case between Chiefs and the PSL at the South Gauteng High Court on May 10.

The PSL had not confirmed the rescheduled dates for the games at the time of publishing.

“After months of uncertainty and legal wrangles between the PSL and Kaizer Chiefs, the league has written to the club to confirm dates and kickoff times for the two fixtures that Chiefs were unable to fulfil in December because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club’s Naturena headquarters,” Chiefs said.