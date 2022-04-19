WATCH | Ncikazi explodes, tells Simba and journalists to be ashamed after Pirates defeat

Coach Mandla Ncikazi took a swipe at Orlando Pirates' Tanzanian hosts and club Simba, saying his team were treated “like animals” in Dar es Salaam as they lost 1-0 in Sunday's first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal clash.

Simba will arrive in Johannesburg this week for Sunday's second leg at Orlando Stadium fancying their chances to progress to the semifinals after Shomari Kapombe’s 68th minute penalty gave them a single-goal lead. Ncikazi lamented the penalty as “dubious” in his post-match press conference.

Simba's Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin spoke first in the 16-minute briefing and answered questions from Tanzanian journalists for nine minutes about his team’s advantage in denying Pirates a crucial away goal. He said the Buccaneers are a good team and his team will need to improve their intensity if they are to progress.