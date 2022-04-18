Sundowns lost the right match, bullish Mokwena says

A bullish Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has made a brave proclamation that the Brazilians will be in the Caf Champions League semifinals.

Sundowns lost the VAR-influenced first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash to capable Angolan side Petro Atletico 2-1 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Saturday night.

Though they managed the all-important away goal, Sundowns have it all to do in the return match at FNB Stadium on Saturday, where Mokwena insisted the Brazilians will be capable of producing a goal.

“We were a bit unfortunate with the goal that was disallowed through VAR but we are OK to go to Johannesburg with a 2-1 scoreline and we take the away goal. We can definitely score and I think Petro also know there is a goal in [Johannesburg],” Mokwena said.

“I am reminded of something Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp once said to me when I visited Melwood [Liverpool's previous training grounds], and I never thought I would use it because I am coach who wants to win every single match.