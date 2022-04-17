'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success in 20 years' — Baxter

The Briton then made the bold statement that he is the only coach who has managed to lead Chiefs to success in the past two decades, a statement that is not factually true.

“I’m the only coach who has given this club any success over the last 20 years,” Baxter said.

“And I’ve got to go because we’ve dominated the game and we lost 1-0, I’ve got to listen to them.

“They are fans and have got the right to say exactly what they want. If that reflects what the chairman thinks, what the players think and what our majority of fans think, then maybe I should walk.

“Obviously, that’s not something a group of fans will decide. The football club will decide, or I will decide and if I get that feeling, of course I will walk,” the coach said.

“But at the moment, I’m looking at this as a game that we should have won. We did enough to win it, but we didn’t [win it].