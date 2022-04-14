Baxter concedes title, says Chiefs will do right thing on guard of honour for Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has conceded the DStv Premiership title and has suggested his team will give runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns a guard of honour early next month.

Sundowns have accumulated 57 points and will reach an unassailable lead of 64 if they get seven points from their next matches against Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United and Chiefs.

But by the time they visit Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on May 8, the Brazilians may be champions and it remains to be seen if Chiefs will roll out a guard of honour for their visitors.

In their remaining five matches against Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United, Chiefs, Stellenbosch and Royal AM, Sundowns are targeting surpassing the record 71-point mark.

The Brazilians hold the record for most league points in the professional era with 71, which they achieved in the 2015-16 season, lifting the trophy with a 14-point advantage over second-placed Bidvest Wits under then-coach Pitso Mosimane, who is now the coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“I think we have completely blown our own chances to put any great pressure on Sundowns,” said Baxter who admitted they are playing for the second spot that comes with Caf Champions League football.

“Sundowns have done a marvellous job this year and I think the rest of us are playing for the follow-up places. That said, if they are the champions when they come to us we will give them every respect that a professional should afford each other.”