Sundowns' Shalulile blasts historic second successive Premiership hat-trick

Mamelodi Sundowns’ red-hot striker Peter Shalulile edged closer to Collins Mbesuma’s 16-year-old record for the most goals in a DStv Premiership season with a second hat-trick in successive league games against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Sundowns swept Arrows off the Loftus Versfeld pitch 6-0 as the runaway leaders marched closer to their fifth Premiership title in a row, and 12th overall.

Shalulile became the first player in Premiership history to score back-to-back hat-tricks, having scored three of the four goals in Downs’ previous league game, their 4-2 win against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium last Wednesday.

He took his tally to 21 for the season and Downs have five games left to play.

The two league games sandwiched a 5-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against third-tier Summerfield Dynamos in Chatsworth on Saturday, meaning Sundowns have scored 15 goals in three games.

The records continue to tumble for coaching trio Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena’s yellow machine, as the defeat was Arrows’ heaviest in the Premiership, previously having lost by a largest margin of four goals. Sundowns have scored 22 goals in their last five matches in all competitions.

Gaston Sirino, Pavol Safranko and Kermit Erasmus were Downs’ other scorers.