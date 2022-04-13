Chelsea's Tuchel disappointed referee was 'smiling and laughing' with Ancelotti

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was disappointed to see referee Szymon Marciniak “smiling and laughing” with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the Premier League side went out of the Champions League quarterfinals 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, holders Chelsea looked on course for an astonishing comeback after taking a 3-0 lead in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the hosts levelled the tie at 4-4 with 10 minutes left before Karim Benzema scored in extra time to put Real Madrid through to the semifinals.

Tuchel told a news conference he was disappointed that Marciniak was having “a good time with Carlo” after the final whistle.

“When I wanted to go and say thank you, he was smiling and laughing with the opponent's coach,” Tuchel added.

“I think this is the very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart. When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it's bad timing. I told him this.”

Tuchel was also unhappy that Marciniak had not checked the VAR monitor himself when Marcos Alonso's effort was disallowed for handball in the second half.

“I didn't see the goal but I am super disappointed he didn't come out and check it on his own,” Tuchel said. “You should stay the boss and not give the decisions to someone in a chair who is isolated.”

The German also said his side had left everything on the pitch in trying to turn the tie around.

“We went to the full limit today. I'm very proud of my players and I think we deserved to qualify but luck was not on our side,” Tuchel said.

“There are no regrets. These are the kinds of defeats you can take with pride as a sportsman. The demand at Chelsea is very high and the players responded in a way that makes all of us proud.”

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said: “The more I suffer, the happier I am.”

“It was a lot of suffering, though. We were losing 2-0 (against Chelsea) but I believe we didn't deserve it, the team did well. We were not in a hurry to score, we didn't need it, but for me when they scored the second they didn't deserve it.”

Ancelotti praised his players for never giving up, even after going 3-0 behind with 15 minutes remaining before Rodrygo brought the tie level at 4-4 on aggregate to force extra time in which Karim Benzema headed the decisive goal.

“We won (the tie) because we had the energy to keep the match alive. The players were brave and faced it like warriors”, he said.

“The match was difficult, we knew that, but it was more complicated. After their second goal, the team had a psychological downturn, but the magic of this stadium helps the players and the team a lot to never give up.”

Ancelotti said that he needed to cool down and evaluate the team on Wednesday to understand what really happened.

He praised Chelsea's resilience under pressure and said his team suffered more than usual because they were missing their best set-piece defender Eder Militao, who was suspended as well as suffering from a knee injury at Stamford Bridge last week.

“We have to be proud of what we did, we played a very tough round of 16 against PSG, now against the defending champions Chelsea in the quarterfinals to go through the semifinals, so I can't be happier.” — Reuters