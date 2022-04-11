Liverpool v Man City showdown was like watching heavyweight boxers, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said watching his side going toe-to-toe with Premier League leaders Manchester City in their exhilarating 2-2 draw on Sunday was like watching two heavyweight boxers going at it.

Liverpool trailed City by 14 points in mid January but a run of 10 successive victories meant that had they won at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, they would have leapfrogged Pep Guardiola's side to the top of the standings.

However, a draw was the best the visitors could muster in Manchester, as they twice trailed the champions, in a contest Klopp felt neither side gave an inch in.

“The concentration levels in these games are incredible, because it is like watching two boxing heavyweights,” Klopp said. “You put your hands down you get a knock in your face and you have to get up.

“I liked a lot when we controlled the game and we caused them more problems than ever before. Of course I would have loved to do it more often. We had 15 minutes of control then they got momentum back. The game went like this all the time.

“There were moments when they were really on their toes. Nothing has changed really, when you play 95 minutes but you are in the same place as before. We have to be nearly perfect to beat this team in a game.”

Victory would have lifted Liverpool to the top of the standings for the first time since October 1 but it was not meant to be.

The draw means that Klopp's side trail City by one point with seven games to play and both sides will be determined to keep up the intensity.

“Yes it will take seven wins out of seven to win the title,” Klopp added. “We knew that in January. This game was one we can draw.

“We now have two huge games, against Benfica (in the Champions League) and then City again (in FA Cup). Then after that it really starts. We have to be ready. It is cool. We are where we want to be. We are close to an incredible side.

“But if you don't have luck in life, you are screwed. Millimetres can be the difference when winning leagues. We have to be as close to perfection as possible. It is insane, but it is the only way to beat this team. Even that might not be enough.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said his side missed an opportunity to crush Liverpool's title dreams.

“It was a fantastic game because both teams tried to win it,” Guardiola said. “I feel we have missed an opportunity. We have left them alive (in the title race).

“We performed incredibly well. We could not win but that is football. Every week we are here in the Premier League, we know what they (Liverpool) do every single day but we conceded few chances and created a lot against them. Just missing was the last action.

“I am going to see the game on my laptop tomorrow and I will pause and say 'why did you not pass the ball there?' But football is not like that. It is difficult in the final third in the box.”

The City manager singled out Kevin De Bruyne for special praise after the midfielder again got on the scoresheet at the Etihad, firing City into an early lead.

It was De Bruyne's 11th Premier League goal this season — he has only netted more in one previous campaign (13 in 2019-20). In all competitions, the Belgian has scored in his last four matches for City, his longest run of consecutive scoring games for the club.

“He has been at this level many, many years,” Guardiola added. “That season when we got 100 points (2017-18) Kevin was incredible.

“The first part of this season he struggled with injuries; now he is strong and creates chances.

“But he is not just a player to make assists. Now he scores goals as well. He needed to do that to reach another level. And he is doing that.” — Reuters