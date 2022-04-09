Tembo blames lack of experience and leadership for Nedbank Cup exit

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has blamed their shocking exit from the Nedbank Cup on a lack of experience and leadership in the team.

Tembo’s charges threw away a 2-0 lead with about 20 minutes left to play and went on to lose the quarterfinal match 3-2 against GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma at Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday night.

Young but talented midfielder Jesse Donn and forward Gamphani Lungu gave Matsatsantsa A Pitori a comfortable lead until the 69th minute when Tumi Ngwepe pulled one back for TTM and Naeem Amoojee scored on 85 minutes to force the game into extra time.

The second-tier team scored the only goal in the extra time through Tumelo Makha to upset Tembo’s top tier division.

“We started very well, we did the right things in terms of our pressing as well as our possession, putting the ball in areas that will give us advantage going forward,” Tembo said after the game.

“We had chances, hence the first goal that we scored. Once we scored the second goal I saw a little bit of lack of concentration.

“We started doing wrong things, giving the ball away in dangerous areas and that’s where also the third goal came from.”