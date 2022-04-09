Tembo blames lack of experience and leadership for Nedbank Cup exit
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has blamed their shocking exit from the Nedbank Cup on a lack of experience and leadership in the team.
Tembo’s charges threw away a 2-0 lead with about 20 minutes left to play and went on to lose the quarterfinal match 3-2 against GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma at Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday night.
Young but talented midfielder Jesse Donn and forward Gamphani Lungu gave Matsatsantsa A Pitori a comfortable lead until the 69th minute when Tumi Ngwepe pulled one back for TTM and Naeem Amoojee scored on 85 minutes to force the game into extra time.
The second-tier team scored the only goal in the extra time through Tumelo Makha to upset Tembo’s top tier division.
“We started very well, we did the right things in terms of our pressing as well as our possession, putting the ball in areas that will give us advantage going forward,” Tembo said after the game.
“We had chances, hence the first goal that we scored. Once we scored the second goal I saw a little bit of lack of concentration.
“We started doing wrong things, giving the ball away in dangerous areas and that’s where also the third goal came from.”
With a number of senior players such as Thamsanqa Gabuza, Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Sipho Mbule all not available for the clash for different reasons, Tembo has had to rely on youngsters as SuperSport's struggles continue.
The club also sold Teboho Mokoena to Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window.
“I thought we didn’t show a little bit of leadership and I think this is one game we should have done better in,” Tembo said.
“But you see when 90% of the players are young players it becomes a little bit difficult. It's a lack of leadership, especially in the heart of defence.
“It’s disappointing, but we don’t have experience in the team. With only Ronwen there and probably (Onismor) Bhasera, but at the heart of defence that’s where we have problems.
“We couldn’t deal with (Rhulani) Manzini’s power as well as Rendani (Ndou).”
TTM fielded quite a few players with top-tier experience including former SuperSport player Luvolwethu Mpeta, Diamond Thopola, Tshepo Matete, Manzini and Ndou.
SuperSport will shift their focus to the DStv Premiership where they will face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, April 16 at 7.30pm.
