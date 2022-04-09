Sundowns thrash minnows Summerfield to advance to Nedbank Cup semifinal

As expected, Mamelodi Sundowns had no issues in progressing to the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup with a 5-0 thumping win over minnows Summerfield Dynamos at a wet Loftus on Saturday night.

Under the Hatfield drizzle, the Brazilians didn’t need to engage the higher gears as they easily strolled past this Dynamos side that participates in the lower divisions in KwaZulu-Natal.

This win was secured through first half goals by Gaston Sirino and Lesedi Kapinga and a brace after the break by Kermit Erasmus, who is returning to his goal scoring form, and a late header by Pavol Šafranko.

It could have been more goals for the dominant Brazilians as they missed numerous good scoring chances and they were twice denied by the woodwork.

It is also worth mentioning that Dynamos goalkeeper Bongani Masoga played a role in keeping the score respectable for coach Clinton Larsen as he pulled some stunning saves during the match.

Sundowns' coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena started the match with a strong line-up as they made their intentions of qualifying for the next stage clear.

The Sundowns team included tried and tested campaigners like Khuliso Mudau, Mosa Lebusa, who is making a comeback after long injury layoff, Teboho Mokoena, Lebogang Maboe, Sirino, Erasmus and Neo Maema.

Such is the embarrassment of riches at Sundowns that they omitted players like Denis Onyango, Lyle Lakay, Themba Zwane, Mothibi Mvala, Andile Jali and Peter Shalulile from the starting line-up.

In his team, Larsen started the match with players like Samuel Darpoh, Sandile Zuke and Deolin Mekoa with Premier Soccer League (PSL) experience while Lerato Manzini and Lucky Nguzana were on the bench.

It was not only Sundowns in this match as Dynamos had their moments on the attack through players like Samkele Ngubane, Mcedi Vandala, Mekoa, Jabulani Nene and they were also denied by the woodwork once.

Sundowns turn their attention to the bread and butter business of the DStv Premiership against Golden Arrows on Tuesday at Loftus where they will be looking to close in on their unprecedented fifth league title.

The opening goal was by Sirino who beat visiting ‘keeper Masoga from close range after he received the ball from Kapinga following a good attacking move.

Sundowns increased their lead three minutes later when Kapinga turned finisher after he was set free by Maema but Dynamos recovered to stop the bleeding until the end of the first half.

Sundowns pulled further away with an Erasmus brace between 51 and 63 minutes and substitute attacker Pavol Šafranko drilled in the final nail ten minutes from time to keep their dream of a quadruple alive.