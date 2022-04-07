Villarreal's Emery 'happy but cautious' after first-leg win over Bayern

Villarreal coach Unai Emery said their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday will count for nothing if they fail to finish the job in Germany next week.

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute strike powered Villarreal to victory over six-times European champions Bayern, but the Spanish side could have scored more after creating a hatful of chances in a frantic match.

“We are here to try to compete and reach the semifinals. We are not going to dwell on how well we played today, that we have won and that we have competed and been better against Bayern,” Emery told reporters.

“I am happy but cautious. We have 90 minutes left and I want to beat Bayern, knowing that it is very difficult.

“And if I don't beat them I'm not going to be satisfied, I'm going to be frustrated, regardless of whether we played a good game today.”

Bayern disappointment was tempered by a sense of relief that they escaped with just a 1-0 defeat.

“We'll take the 1-0 result,” Bayern forward Thomas Mueller told DAZN.

“We know that things could have gone a lot worse. We have to pay a lot of respects to our opponents. Now we need to pick ourselves back up for the return leg and hit them back.”

It was Bayern's first Champions League defeat away from home since 2017.

“We weren't in it at all in the first half,” midfielder Joshua Kimmich told reporters.

“In the second, we risked more but then things got quite wild. We have to be honest and say that we've done well to come away with just 1-0.”

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had said on Tuesday that it was “only logical” to think they were the favourites for the tie and he was critical of his team after the defeat.

“We deserved to lose. We weren't good today,” Nagelsmann told DAZN.

“In the first half, we lacked power in defence and didn't create chances. The second half was a completely wild game. We gave up control because we were desperate to score, but we could have conceded at least two more.”

The second leg will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Tuesday. Before that, Villarreal, who are seventh in LaLiga, host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. — Reuters