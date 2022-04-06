Matsatsantsa coach welcomes point against Chippa

Premium By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is satisfied with the point his side collected thanks to a late equaliser in their DStv Premiership fixture against relegation-threatened Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.



The draw saw Matsatsantsa extend their winless run to four consecutive matches in the league this season. ..