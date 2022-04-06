×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Matsatsantsa coach welcomes point against Chippa

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 06 April 2022

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is satisfied with the point his side collected thanks to a late equaliser in their DStv Premiership fixture against relegation-threatened Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The draw saw Matsatsantsa extend their winless run to four consecutive matches in the league this season. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win

Most Read