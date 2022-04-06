Klopp praises Benfica keeper for denying Liverpool bigger lead

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for denying the English side a bigger victory after their 3-1 win in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Liverpool took the upper hand in the tie as goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz earned them a comfortable victory in Lisbon and it could have been much worse for the Portuguese club.

“We should have scored much more,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“I think, mainly because of their goalkeeper, credit to him. Their goalkeeper was probably the game's best player. We played well, but he made a couple of really good saves.”

Klopp said he was satisfied with the win and with their two-goal advantage ahead of next week's second leg at Anfield.

“It was a tough game but I expected it,” Klopp said.

“They had these counterattacks as they recovered the ball in the midfield that was a threat. It’s not always easy to keep the ball all the time. The further you go, the more risk you take. And they have really good players.”

After Liverpool dominated the first half, Benfica made a game of it after the break at a packed Luz stadium, that roared their team back into the contest when Darwin Nunez scored in the 49th minute to make it 2-1.

“It was tough when they scored because the crowd was there immediately because they knew that 2-0 is nothing, it’s nice but nothing more than that and we saw it after they scored. The game was much more open than we expected.

“That’s it. We won. Two goals up. Halftime. Not more, not less. It would have been nice to score another one, but let’s keep going. We have a good result, we know much more about our opponent going to the second game and are aware of their quality.”

Konate opened the scoring with a close-range header from a corner and Mane extended Liverpool's lead from a Diaz assist 30 minutes into what was an one-sided first half, with Mohamed Salah, Diaz and Naby Keita all passing up great scoring chances.

Yet five minutes after the break, 22-year-old French defender Konate completely missed a cross and allowed in-form striker Darwin Nunez to score and put Benfica, roared on by a sold-out Estadio da Luz, back into the game.

The hosts gained in confidence and briefly took charge but former Porto winger Diaz, who never lost a match against their bitter rivals Benfica, scored on the counterattack after a Keita through ball.

Diogo Jota still had a chance to extend Liverpool's lead further in added time but Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos denied them a fourth with his left leg in a one-on-one.

The 27-year-old Greek was responsible for at least five important saves that denied Liverpool a bigger win.

“It was a tough game but we had plenty opportunities to score more after the second, couldn't do that, got sloppy and allowed them to get back into the game lifted by the crowd,” Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson told BT Sport.

“Luis Diaz got a nice reception from the start, playing for one of their rivals, but a good goal for him and a two-goal cushion makes a difference. Hopefully we can get the job done.”

Liverpool faced pressure at times, mainly from the Portuguese league's top scorer Nunez who showed why he is one of the most-coveted young strikers in Europe. — Reuters