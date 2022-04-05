Arteta apologises for Arsenal's 'unacceptable' performance at Palace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apologised for his team's "unacceptable" performance in Monday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four finish suffered a blow after they slipped to fifth, a spot below Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

"We weren't at the races today, especially in the first half," Arteta told reporters. "We were late to every ball, soft in the duels and didn't earn the right to play.

"When we did a little bit we were sloppy on the ball and we didn't have any dominance, any sequences of play where we could take some control of the game and we conceded two poor goals.

"Overall it's unacceptable, we put our hands up, apologise, regroup."

Arteta said they had talked about the importance of winning the individual battles.

"We discussed it just before kick-off, the way you win here is when you compete the way you should," he added.

"That means you win duels, have a presence and the composure on the pitch to manage certain situations.

"They are a really physical team and the pitch is not the best to do that so you have to find a way to do other things that usually you don't have to do. We didn't manage to do that."

Arteta said defender Kieran Tierney was to see a specialist on Tuesday for his knee injury, which kept him out the game.

"The feeling that he had wasn't positive and what the scans showed either. But we have to wait and see what happens," Arteta said.

Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew giving Palace a deserved 2-0 interval lead.

The Londoners improved after the break, with Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard missing big chances to get their team back in the match.

Their wastefulness proved costly as Wilfried Zaha put the game to bed with a penalty 16 minutes from time.

Tottenham Hotspur's 5-0 home victory over Newcastle United on Sunday means they are fourth, ahead of their of their north London rivals on goal difference having played a game more.

Arsenal's 1-0 win at Aston Villa last time out was their fifth away league victory in a row -- the first time they had been on such a run since May 2015.

But they struggled from the start to find any rhythm, with Palace very much the better side in the opening period.

It took the home side 16 minutes to break the deadlock, as Joachim Andersen's head sent a free-kick across the box for Mateta to steer in his fourth league goal of the season.

Eight minutes later and centre-back Anderson again turned provider, picking out a perfect pass for Ayew, who controlled well before finding the net for the first time since December.

Arsenal just could not create any openings of note in the first half, with Mateta going close to adding a third for Palace before the interval.

Content with a two-goal lead, the hosts sat back and invited pressure after the break. Smith Rowe should have done better from close range before Odegaard dragged his effort wide.

Zaha then broke on the counter and was awarded a penalty - only Raheem Sterling (23) and Jamie Vardy (21) have been given more penalties in Premier League history than the Ivory Coast forward - which he converted emphatically.

Arsenal substitute Eddie Nketiah did hit the crossbar but it would have been too little, too late.

The scoreline at Selhurst Park did not flatter an impressive Palace, who continue to improve under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, with the victory moving them up to ninth.

"I'm really proud," Vieira told Sky Sports. "We defended well and took our chances. We scored in important moments of the game. We needed a big team performance and we did it so we're really pleased.

"It is a good moment for the club but we know we need to be consistent in our performances and results." -- Reuters