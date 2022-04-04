United 'not favourites' for top four spot, says Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said they are “not favourites” to finish in the Premier League's top four after slipping to seventh with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

The Old Trafford club are three points outside the top four with eight games left.

“It doesn't help at all to look at the table every weekend and speculate and anticipate what might happen, how many points might we need,” Rangnick told reporters.

“Right now we are not the favourites, for sure, for number four.

“I'm not a fortune teller, so I don't know where Manchester United will be next season. For us, it's my job, our job ... to finish the season on the highest and best possible note.”

United play at Everton on Saturday and Rangnick said getting the three points was their only focus.

“The season is not over. We still have another eight games to play and I think then it's time to draw the right conclusions and take the right decisions for next season,” he added.

“Right now, it's about how can we possibly get three points against Everton.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard said his side have the quality to remain in the Premier League but after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham United left them three points above the relegation zone he says they must now start to show it.

Reduced to 10 men for a third straight league match, Everton have lost six of eight league matches since Lampard replaced the sacked Rafa Benitez in January.

Everton are 17th in the league on 25 points after 28 matches and travel to 19th-placed Burnley on Wednesday.

“We have to show more quality — and there is that in this group — to stay up,” Lampard told reporters.

“We're in this position and know the reality but we have 10 games and a lot of points to fight for. If we keep on the path we showed I have a strong belief we will be OK.”

The Merseyside club have played in the English top-flight every year since the 1954-55 season. — Reuters