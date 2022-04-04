Mngqithi: Sundowns edging towards a quadruple, but have to keep grounded

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is “optimistic” about achieving a quadruple this season, but also warns his team not to get carried away too quickly.

Sundowns, who defeated Al-Merrikh 3-0 in their last match of Group A in the Caf Champions League at FNB Stadium on Saturday, have a chance of making a clean sweep of trophies this season.

Bafana Ba Style have already won the MTN8 trophy in 2021-22 and are well on course to defend their DStv Premiership trophy. Mngqithi’s charges are also in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

The coach said while his team always compete in every competition to win it, and are doing very well in that task at the moment, there’s a need to remain grounded until the job is finished.

“ When we start every competition we’ve got a desire to win. There’s no competition that we get into just for the sake of taking part,” Mngqithi said.

“But when you start to focus on everything, you end up not getting anything.

“So it’s very important for us to focus on the small milestones that we can always achieve by making sure we concentrate on every next match and make sure we deliver that match.

“When we started this year we said we have 27 cup finals to play because we were left with 27 games if we were to go to the final of the Nedbank Cup, go to the final of the Champions League and all the matches that still left in the league.

“That number is going down slowly but surely, and that is promising for the boys. We just have to stay more focused and not get carried away too quickly.

“Last year we qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League very early but we didn’t win it.