Baxter thrilled to take three points off Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter used his strength in reserve to good effect in the 3-1 DStv Premiership victory over Chippa United.



Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander came off the bench to give Amakhosi a moral-boosting 3-1 win over Chippa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday evening...