Banyana to miss Jane for clash against Netherlands

Banyana Banyana are set to start their African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) preparation without one of their key players and leader, Refiloe Jane.

The AC Milan midfielder is injured and will miss Banyana’s friendly match against Netherlands in the European country on Tuesday, April 12.

SA coach Desiree Ellis announced a 22-woman squad from which the 29-year-old Jane was a noticeable absentee.

“Refiloe Jane hasn’t played for two weeks because she picked up an injury. We received the medical report. We were advised not to play her because she is still not ready to play,” Ellis said when she announced the team for the friendly match on SABC TV.

“We also need to give her time to get over the injuries. I’ve been in contact with her over the last couple of weeks and there’s definitely no chance of her making the squad.”

Apart from being a senior member of the national team, the Italy-based player is part of the Banyana leadership group that has players such as Janine van Wyk and Amanda Dlamini.

Banyana are part of the 12 nations that will fight for the Awcon title in Morocco from July 2.

Ellis and his team are under a strict mandate from the SA Football Association (Safa) to bring home the title this year.

The best SA has done in the tournament is finishing as runners-up on five occasions.

“We know the expectations, we know that we are a results-driven country and we are trying to manage the expectations with performances as well because that also has got to be key. For a lot of players who have been there (as runners-up) before this might be their last chance,” Ellis said.

“We are going to give it our best shot and our best push because it’s important. We also want to get that monkey off our backs but we are not forgetting the likes of Nigeria who have done it and know how to win it.”

Nigeria have won the Awcon 11 times while Equatorial Guinea, who have won it twice, are the only other team to have won the competition.

Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns), Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela (Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar)

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Nomvula Kgoale (CD Parquesol), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens), Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape), Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting Gijón), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC)

Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies FC).