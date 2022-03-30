England's Henderson, Grealish condemn booing of Maguire

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said he could not understand why sections of the home support had booed Harry Maguire during Tuesday's 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, adding that the defender has been a "colossus" for the team.

Maguire has been struggling for form at Manchester United and there were boos when his name was announced before kick off and early in the match when he touched the ball.

"I can't get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight," Henderson, who was an unused substitute, tweeted. "Harry Maguire has been a colossus for England."

Maguire helped England reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the European Championship final last year.

"Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible," Henderson added.

"To be booed at his home stadium, for no reason? What have we become? What happened tonight was just wrong.

"As someone who wants to win with England I feel fortunate to share a dressing room with him. We all feel the same."

Midfielder Jack Grealish also condemned the jeering.

"He's been a fantastic servant for his country and it's ridiculous for him to get booed. It wasn't something the team liked," Grealish said in the post-match news conference.

"Harry is a strong-minded person. His performance tonight will have done him the world of good. It will only spur him on. It's not nice to hear but you've got a job to do."

England manager Gareth Southgate also slammed some of the national team's fans.

"I don't understand how it benefits anybody because we are either all in it together or we're not," Southgate told reporters.

"I would imagine if you asked a few actually why were they doing that, they might not even be able to answer that because it becomes a mob mentality."

He warned that the hounding of Maguire could make other players fear that they might be next and less willing to represent their country, saying former England players John Barnes and Ashley Cole underwent similar treatment, as had Raheem Sterling, now one of England's most outstanding players.

Southgate lauded Maguire's performance on Tuesday and said he needed to be playing well for England to have a chance at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"We're not going to win a World Cup with a load of players that have got three or four caps. That's not happened in the history of the game," he said.

"He's top quality and in my opinion he's the best centre back at his club as well," Southgate said. "It's ludicrous. It's almost like every time he steps on a football pitch every action is analysed to death." -- Reuters