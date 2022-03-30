Chippa target first home win of season against Chiefs

Chippa United will be looking to register their first win at home in the DStv Premiership this season when they play Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

The Gqeberha side have not won a single match on home soil this season in the 10 league fixtures they have played so far out of 21.

Chippa have proven to be decent travellers though as they have collected four wins on the road.

Though caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies said their winless record at home was nothing to be concerned about, he did say it was something they were looking to remedy.

He will be hoping his team turn their fortunes around and end their winless run at home on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say [not winning at home] is a worrying factor, but it’s always questions that you guys [media] raise. It’s not things that we talk about,” Lentjies said.

“For me the field is still the same. There’s two goalposts and there are white lines whether you are playing home or away.

“But that is something that we obviously have to fix because I think we have three more home games [before the leagues ends] and at the moment we prefer to be away from home.

“You know when you are playing Kaizer Chiefs you are playing away from home whether you are playing home or away, so it doesn’t matter.

“So for us from a physiological point of view it’s not something I would like to raise with the players all the time.

“When the referee blows his whistle we have 90 mins-plus to focus and to concentrate whether we are playing home or away.

“In the past, our home form has been something to think about and something to improve, but it’s not something major.

“We want to play for three points so that is what we are going to do on the Saturday.”

The 36-year-old retired midfielder said there would not be any special treatment or approach against wounded Chiefs, who recently lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows.

He said the Chilli Boys would approach the match like any other PSL fixture and play their normal game.

“The mood has definitely lifted in the team after the good results from the past two matches .

“But the mood has always been there since day one when I started.

“I can’t ask more for what these guys have been giving to me, the club and to themselves.”

“So the boys are working with smiles on their faces,” the coach said.

HeraldLIVE