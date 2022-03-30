Bring on Chiefs, Chippa striker Eva Nga says
Every point vital from Saturday’s home game as Bay side fight to avoid relegation
Chippa United’ striker Bienvenu Eva Nga says the best-laid plans are being hatched ahead of their next DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
The Gqeberha side will have enjoyed a two-week international break going into the weekend’s game...
