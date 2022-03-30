Bring on Chiefs, Chippa striker Eva Nga says

Every point vital from Saturday’s home game as Bay side fight to avoid relegation

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Chippa United’ striker Bienvenu Eva Nga says the best-laid plans are being hatched ahead of their next DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5pm).



The Gqeberha side will have enjoyed a two-week international break going into the weekend’s game...