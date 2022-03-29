Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for the job

Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has responded to fans' suggestion that he should be made goalkeeper coach at the club.

Fans have been showering Khune with appreciation messages, remembering the many years of service he has given at Naturena.

One asked the club to make Khune the next goalkeeper coach.

In his response to the suggestion, the 34-year-old said he was “still young” for the job.

“I’m still young to be a GK [goalkeeper] coach. I have a lot to offer in this game,” said Khune.