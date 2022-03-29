Soccer

Chiefs will be no different for Chippa, says Zulu

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
29 March 2022
Veluyeke Zulu of Chippa United challenges Tebogo Potsane of Royal AM during their DStv Premiership match at the Chatsworth Stadium in September. Chippa face Amakhosi in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

Chippa United will treat their Dstv Premiership fixture against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs like any other normal league match, centre back Veluyeke Zulu said.

The Gqeberha side will face wounded Amakhosi in their next league match  at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

Zulu said they respected Chiefs  the same way they respected all the teams in the PSL.

“I won’t speak much about Chiefs because in the last games they lost against Golden Arrows,”   the 27-year-old former Richards Bay player said.

“Kaizer Chiefs is just Kaizer Chiefs — there is not much to say about them; we will treat the game like just any other PSL feature.

“We respect them the same way we respect all the clubs.”

Chippa will go into the match in high spirits with a win and draw from their last two matches.

Coming from the  season break, the Chilli Boys struggled to get back on their feet,  resulting in the team’s struggle to win matches in four games.

However, their luck turned around when they beat Arrows 2-1 and they have not lost a match since then.

Chippa will be hoping to maintain that good form to further elevate themselves on the log.

The Chilli Boys are 13th on 21 points.

Zulu said their recent good run in the league had lifted the players confidence.

“The spirit in the team is high.

“The way we played in the last two games is what boosted our confidence in our games going forward,” he said.

“As a team, we have set a goal that we don’t want to lose any matches from now on because we want to move away from the position we are in.

“We have learnt from the mistakes we made in our previous games, where  we lost the game during the last 10 minutes of the match.

“So we have learnt from those mistakes and I think we have come back stronger.

“Going forward, I promise that we are not going to lose matches any more.

“From now on we don’t want to lose any points, so where it is not possible to get three points we will have to settle for one point.”

Since  joining Chippa at the start of the season, Zulu has made 18 appearances  for his team, scoring two goals.

“I can’t say much about my form, I’ll talk about the team as a collective because there is nothing I can do alone.

“All that I do, including my form, I give thanks to my teammates for being able to work together as a team.

“That also helps me to be at my best performance.”

