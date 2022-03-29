Broos sees building blocks forming as Bafana tread in France’s lions’ den

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes he saw more of his building blocks fall into place in Friday night's 0-0 draw against Guinea as his young team prepare to face one of their biggest tests against world champions France in Lille on Tuesday night.

SA dominated Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium, in the first of two friendlies in Europe that are a crucial part of the build-up to the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

Bafana limited chances conceded against the physically superior West Africans, SA’s perennial achilles heel of being unable to finish off good chances again rearing its head.

SA are unlikely to enjoy as much freedom to play against the superstars of Les Bleus at the sold-out 50,000-seat Stade Pierre-Mauroy (9.15pm France and SA time), home of Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille. Broos, though, was encouraged by what he said was a progression, including some strong additions in playing personnel against Guinea.

“I think we had a good performance. I saw a good game, I saw a good mentality. The only negative was that we didn't score,” Broos said.

“When you have six, seven, eight good chances you have to score once or twice. But for the rest — the performances of all the players; the way they played, because it was a friendly but we didn't see that and they tried to win — I'm happy with the performance.

“The positive is that we created chances and that was something we didn't always do in previous games. We played good football. We were good in defence.