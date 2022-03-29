Alex girls soccer team win VP Challenge

The Alexander Road first girls soccer team enjoyed a successful weekend at the Victoria Park Challenge, taking the title after defeating the formidable Sanctor High outfit in the final.

The team played some entertaining soccer during the weekend, going through the round-robin stage unbeaten.

They started well on Friday, winning 7-0 and 6-0 against Hudson Park and Linkside, respectively.

Later in the day, they edged VP 2-1 in a thrilling match.

Alex continued their winning form in the next two matches against Sanctor (1-0) and DSG (6-0) on Saturday.

In the semifinals, Alex advanced with a 5-0 victory and then took the title against Sanctor with a comfortable 3-0 win in the final.

Caiden Adams was the tournament’s top goalscorer, netting12 times, including two hat-tricks, while Charisma Oerson was named the player of the tournament.

Alex coaches Brendon Persens and Brendon Prince were announced as the best coaches in the girls’ section.