PSL exco meeting on crowds adjourned, decision expected on Tuesday

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) executive committee (exco) meeting on Monday on whether to allow crowds back into stadiums was adjourned until Tuesday when a decision is expected to be made.

TimesLIVE is informed that correspondence was sent via email to DStv Premiership clubs informing teams of the adjournment.

The email apparently stated that the committee would make a decision on Tuesday and hold a press conference on the outcome.

The PSL has also since confirmed the adjournment and press conference.

The government last week Tuesday relaxed the restriction on spectators at sports events to allow for a 50% of capacity crowd.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday morning that a rubber-stamping of crowds returning this to PSL games week, or even before the end of the 2021-2022 season, was not a formality.

The PSL did not exercise the previous 2,000 person limit because clubs complained that a crowd of that size could not be profitable given the costs of hosting spectators, including security staff.

Some clubs are apparently against a return even at 50% capacity. They have apparently argued that the cost of enforcing provisions that spectators either be vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours meant it would still be too expensive for clubs that attract few spectators.

However, a frustrated club owner, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE they believed such costs would be borne by ticket providing companies who sell tickets on behalf of PSL clubs and would be negligible in any event.

The PSL, since this story was first published, confirmed the adjournment, and Tuesday's press conference.