Motherwell teen scores first team Chippa contract
Masiphathisane High’s Bonani, 17, already training with PSL side
Chippa United have rewarded their teenage DStv Diski Challenge star, Asanele Bonani, with a senior contract.
The Masiphathisane High School grade 11 pupil started training with the Chilli Boys first team this week...
