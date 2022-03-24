Motherwell teen scores first team Chippa contract

Masiphathisane High’s Bonani, 17, already training with PSL side

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United have rewarded their teenage DStv Diski Challenge star, Asanele Bonani, with a senior contract.



The Masiphathisane High School grade 11 pupil started training with the Chilli Boys first team this week...