Soccer

Motherwell teen scores first team Chippa contract

Masiphathisane High’s Bonani, 17, already training with PSL side

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
24 March 2022

Chippa United have rewarded their teenage DStv Diski Challenge star, Asanele Bonani, with a senior contract.

The Masiphathisane High School grade 11 pupil started training with the Chilli Boys first team this week...

