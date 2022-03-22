Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays murky role

The battle to lead SA football supporters is heating up between two feuding organisations, the National Football Supporters Association (Nafsa) and the newly-formed SA National Football Supporters (Sanasu).

Sanasu is a new body formed in March by SA’s so-called “superfans” led by the popular Saddam Maake and Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke as president and secretary-general respectively.

Despite being less than a month old, Sanasu has forged a good relationship with the SA Football Association (Safa). The much older Nafsa alleges the new organisation was formed because Safa wanted to start a supporters’ organisation under a leadership that is close to the SA ruling body. It says Sanasu was started because of Nafsa’s ongoing disagreements with Safa and other stakeholders.

The suggestion, Nafsa said, is that Safa would rather sanction an organisation it has some degree of control over than deal with an independent body.

Safa has described Nafsa as “non-existent” despite numerous email engagements between the organisations that TimesLIVE has seen.

Sanasu president Maake claimed the new organisation's has been granted affiliation status to Safa and an office in Safa House.

“Safa gave us an affiliation letter to make sure we are the only [supporters] organisation, which is affiliated to them,” long-time and famous Kaizer Chiefs fan Maake said, despite Safa saying a request will be tabled at its congress on March 26.

“I’ve got the letter which says our affiliation was approved on March 10.”