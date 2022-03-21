Pirates clinch Confed quarters place with win against Saoura

Orlando Pirates continued to signal their strong intentions in the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup, clinching their place in the quarterfinals with a match to spare with Sunday night's 2-0 Group B win against JS Saoura in Algiers.

Lightning strikes as the teams returned from the break by Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the 48th minute and Kabelo Dlamini in the 51st earned Bucs a good win at Stade du 5 Juillet.

A strange piece of officiating saw Pirates end with 10 men as Goodman Mosele received a second booking and dismissal in the 76th.

With 12 points to second-placed Al Ittihad's 10, Bucs will aim to end on top when they meet the Libyan outfit in their last game at Orlando Stadium on April 3.

Last season Pirates showed some potential, progressing past the group stage, but took a convincing 5-1 aggregate defeat — including a 4-0 hammering away — against eventual winners Raja Casablanca in the quarters.