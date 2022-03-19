‘Justice has been served,’ Kaizer Chiefs say as they finally break their silence after arbitration victory
Kaizer Chiefs have jubilantly declared that justice has been served after the arbitration decision by Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC went in their favour after they challenged the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
On Friday, Cassim ruled in Amakhosi’s favour after they challenged the league’s decision to charge them for failing to honour two fixtures after a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena in December.
Chiefs failed to honour matches against Cape Town City at home and away to Golden Arrows in December but Cassim ruled those matches must be rescheduled by the PSL.
“The decision we took to request the postponement of matches late last year was in the interest of safety for all concerned, our families, football colleagues and all the stakeholders involved in the game,” said Chiefs in a statement on Saturday.
“And, now that the matches will be played, it is in the interest of football that points should be won or lost through matches played on the field of play as opposed to the boardrooms.
“We want to thank everyone who supported our cause. We are also grateful this ruling will return the value to our sponsors, Amakhosi supporters and the league’s sponsors.
Kaizer Chiefs Pleased With Arbitration’s Outcome https://t.co/Vo2kvSUcpR#Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 19, 2022
“We truly feel vindicated by the decision and look forward to playing the two outstanding DStv Premiership matches,” concluded the statement.
