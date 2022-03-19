‘Justice has been served,’ Kaizer Chiefs say as they finally break their silence after arbitration victory

Kaizer Chiefs have jubilantly declared that justice has been served after the arbitration decision by Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC went in their favour after they challenged the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

On Friday, Cassim ruled in Amakhosi’s favour after they challenged the league’s decision to charge them for failing to honour two fixtures after a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena in December.

Chiefs failed to honour matches against Cape Town City at home and away to Golden Arrows in December but Cassim ruled those matches must be rescheduled by the PSL.