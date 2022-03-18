‘Please Mr Zungu, sign Siyanda Xulu,’ pleads AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has pleaded with club owner Sandile Zulu to sign Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu, who is training with the KwaZulu-Natal team.

Xulu is a free agent after his contract was terminated by Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel in February.

Speaking during a virtual press conference before Friday's Caf Champions League clash against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, McCarthy did not hide how much he needs the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player at Usuthu.

“He is a breath of fresh air and brings a lot of experience. He asked our technical team if it was possible for him to come and train and keep himself fit because of the situation that happened in Israel and he doesn’t have a team.

“We were happy to assist him because we know our standard of training, the quality of it, it’s what he is used to when he is abroad. He portrays quality leadership and you can see it’s rubbing off on my team.

“Everyone started to talk because they saw Siyanda Xulu. He is not even an AmaZulu player, but has a natural leadership quality of talking, dictating and telling players where to come or to go.”